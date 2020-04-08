KITCHENER -- Public health officials reported that 3 more people have died of complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 7 deaths in Waterloo Region.

On Wednesday morning, the Region of Waterloo Public Health website reported another 13 cases, for a total of 220 cases in the area.

Of the total number of cases, 64 are listed as recovered, rising from 54 resolved cases the day prior.

Former Waterloo mayor Arthur Paleczny was confirmed as the region’s fourth COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

He was the second person living at Highview Residence in Kitchener who died of the disease.

The long-term care home first declared an outbreak on April 1, with a total of 10 residents and 1 staff member there having tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, two new outbreaks were declared at long-term care or retirement homes in the region, for a total of nine homes affected.

Lanark Heights and St. Andrew’s Terrarce are the latest homes to be added to the list, each reporting a case of COVID-19 amongst a resident or staff member.

To date, 2,635 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, with 1,999 of those coming back negative.

The results of another 416 tests are still pending.

There are now 5,276 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 174 deceased patients.

This is a breaking news update.Check back for more details.