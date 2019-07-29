

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police Service is searching for three men along the Grand River.

They say. four men entered the river in rafts in Paris around 3 p.m. Sunday.

One man made it to Brant Park in Brantford, the three others have not been located.

Police say their search began around midnight.

They have officers searching along the river, and are using a UAV to extend their search further up river.

Police say all three men are in their mid-20’s.