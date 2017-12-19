

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock woman was one of three people victimized in a human trafficking ring, police say.

Kingston police say the ring operated along the Highway 401 corridor between Kingston and London, including in Guelph.

Three people – an 18-year-old Brampton man, an 18-year-old Mississauga man and a 20-year-old Mississauga man – have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the ring.

They face charges related to procuring for a sexual purpose, human trafficking, advertising sexual services and receiving a material benefit through trafficking. The Brampton man was also charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual interference and harassment.

Police say they became aware of the trio’s activities when they brought the Woodstock woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl to a motel in the city. A witness saw how the men, women and girl were interacting, became concerned and called police.

Investigators later learned that the girl and women had been promised a “lavish lifestyle” by the men, only to be taken to hotels in places like Toronto, London and Peterborough. Once there, they were allegedly “controlled through intimidation and financial dependence” and prostituted out.