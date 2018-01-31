

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two others were also hurt in a serious collision on Highway 9.

Huron County OPP say the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday between Huron-Bruce Road and West Heritage Street, just north of Clifford.

They say it involved two vehicles which collided head-on.

An air ambulance was brought in to take a 32-year-old Walkerton woman to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries. By late afternoon, her condition was described as being serious but not life-threatening.

The two Mildmay residents who had been in the other vehicle were taken to a nearby history with minor injuries.

The highway remained closed in the area until 3:30 p.m.