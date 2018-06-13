Featured
3 hurt, 1 seriously in Oxford County crash
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 3:31PM EDT
A head-on collision south of Ingersoll left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Oxford County OPP say the collision occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Prouse Road near Culloden Line, south of Ingersoll.
It involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. According to police, the pickup truck was making a turn when it crossed into the motorcycle’s path.
The motorcyclist was seriously hurt. His female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.