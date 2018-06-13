

A head-on collision south of Ingersoll left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Oxford County OPP say the collision occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Prouse Road near Culloden Line, south of Ingersoll.

It involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. According to police, the pickup truck was making a turn when it crossed into the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt. His female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.