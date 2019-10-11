

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph officials say an overheated 3-D computer was the reason for a fire in an apartment building.

The fire department was called to the incident at 1291 Gordon Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters reportedly entered aunit on the fifth floor to find smoke and flames coming from the bedroom.

The entire fifth floor of the building was ventilated of lingering smoke after the fire was extinguished.

The sprinkler system to the building was turned off after the fire was put out. Officials say a substantial amount of water migrated to other units on the floor and numerous floors below.

A number of tenants have reportedly been displaced as a result of water damage to their units. Victim services were on scene to assist those in need.

All tenants had evacuated the premise prior to the arrival of first responders and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Guelph Fire Department does not have a damage estimate for the fire they say was caused by a 3-D computer.