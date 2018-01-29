

CTV Kitchener





A house in Brantford was entered by three intruders, one of whom was armed with a knife.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Darling Street.

Brantford police say the intruders got into a fight with people who were in the home. Multiple people received minor injuries in the fight.

The intruders left the home and were later tracked down by police.

Police say charges of breaking and entering and assault have been laid against a 16-year-old Brantford boy, a 17-year-old Toronto boy and a 16-year-old Brampton boy.

The Brampton boy will also be charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Investigators do not believe the home was chosen randomly.