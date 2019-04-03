

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing charges after a knifepoint home invasion in Guelph.

Police responded to the incident on Auden Road on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

Police say that a man and two women entered the home and robbed the people there at knifepoint. The suspects were known to the victims, helping police find and arrest them.

A Kitchener man, 32, is facing a total of nine charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000.

A Kitchener woman, 31, was charged with robbery with a weapon, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

The third person, a 28-year-old Guelph woman, was charged with robbery with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three were held in custody as they awaited a bail hearing. Their names were not released.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.