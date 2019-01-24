

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing a number of charges as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service conducted a search warrant on Kennedy Avenue on Jan. 23.

Police say suspected fentanyl, meth and gamma-hydroxybutyrate were seized.

Two males, 50 and 33, and a female, 27, were arrested.

They face a number of charges, including trafficking of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police did not identify the accused.