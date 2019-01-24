Featured
3 arrested after fentanyl, meth seized in drug investigation
Police say that three people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:03AM EST
Three people are facing a number of charges as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service conducted a search warrant on Kennedy Avenue on Jan. 23.
Police say suspected fentanyl, meth and gamma-hydroxybutyrate were seized.
Two males, 50 and 33, and a female, 27, were arrested.
They face a number of charges, including trafficking of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police did not identify the accused.