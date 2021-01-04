KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo says that 3,729 people have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The online update came Tuesday morning on the region's vaccine distribution task force page.

On the same day, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph recieved their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, even though they had expected it on Monday.

Waterloo Region first received the COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 21 two days ahead of schedule.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.