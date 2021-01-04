Advertisement
3,729 people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP / Frank Augstein, Pool)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo says that 3,729 people have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The online update came Tuesday morning on the region's vaccine distribution task force page.
On the same day, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph recieved their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, even though they had expected it on Monday.
Waterloo Region first received the COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 21 two days ahead of schedule.
As of Tuesday, there are 6,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.