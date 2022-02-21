2nd person charged in New Year's Eve stabbing in Kitchener

Police have charged a second person, a 19-year-old man from London, in a stabbing in Kitchener on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to a fight in the area of Apple Ridge Drive around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A 19-year-old from London has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

A 17-year-old from Kitchener was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with multiple offences.

Police said further charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.