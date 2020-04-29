KITCHENER -- A fire at a Brantford home quickly spread to three others, causing approximately $2 million in damages.

Todd Binkley, the Deputy Chief for Brantford Fire, says all four homes were currently under construction and were unoccupied at the time.

Multiple calls were made to 911 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

By the time crews arrived to Bilanski Farm Road, in Brantview Heights, the fire had already spread from one home to a second.

While battling the flames another two houses caught fire.

Officials say three of the structures have substantial damage, while the fourth is described as having moderate damage.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.