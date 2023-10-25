29-year-old man seriously injured after being shot by police in Kitchener: SIU

The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot by a Waterloo regional police officer in Kitchener.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Officers went to the area of Veronica Drive and Kinzie Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle, the SIU said.

“The officer approached this man in the vehicle and there was an interaction – we’re not quite clear on exactly what happened,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said.

“Investigators are currently at the scene and they’re canvassing for information just trying to paint a better picture of what occurred. But there was some kind of interaction and during that time, an officer shot his firearm at the vehicle.”

CTV News has obtained home surveillance video of a black SUV speeding along a walking trail in the area and Denette said that tracks with the SIU’s early understanding of what happened.

“As far as I’m aware, the man fled the scene and took his vehicle down some type of trail nearby – now I understand it’s not a far distance away – so as far as what happened after that, [it’s] not quite clear. It sounds like the vehicle would have come to a stop and then the man would have been arrested and taken to hospital.”

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Police tape blocks off a townhouse complex on Veronica Drive in Kitchener on Oct. 25, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

'IT'S VERY OVERWHELMING'

Police remained on scene through Wednesday afternoon with tape blocking off the parking lot of a townhouse complex. The nearby trail, where the black SUV was seen driving, was also taped off.

Neighbours say it’s an unusual sight for the area.

“I just wake up and I come here and this scene – it's very overwhelming,” said Becky Cao, who lives nearby.

“This neighbourhood is very quiet, our neighbours are very nice. We are shocked, I am shocked to come out and see all this tape here."

This is the second WRPS shooting in a 10-day period.

On Oct. 15, an officer shot a man in Cambridge. The SIU is also investigating that incident.