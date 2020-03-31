KITCHENER -- A total of 27 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Haldimand-Norfolk area, as well as two deaths.

Kristal Chopp, Mayor and Chair of Public Health for Norfolk County, says seven of the cases are at Anson Place, a long-term care home in Hagersville.

“We have a nursing home full of individuals and we have two options: we only have so many staff members obviously,” said Chopp. “We are looking at spreading out patients to other nursing homes that have available capacity, which you then clearly risk spreading the virus to other locations.”

She adds that public health has enough testing kits for the staff, patients are restricted to their rooms, and workers are on modified quarantine that involves some just going to and from work.

“Some of them have even been put up in hotel rooms, they’re completely isolated from their families,” said Chopp. “I really want to commend the staff there. It’s a tough time. Those patients were their patients and their friends as well, and my heart goes out to them.”

On Saturday, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced the first COVID-19 death in the area was a former resident of a retirement home.

At the time, there were five positive cases.

Chopp says the jump in cases is due to a backlog of a test results.