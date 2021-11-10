26 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as active cases jump

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region health officials reported another 26 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as active cases jumped slightly.

There are 192 active cases in the area, an increase of 16 over Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 20,347 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date, including 19,848 recoveries and 305 deaths.

There are 11 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including six in area ICUs.

There are nine active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Another 20 cases were all confirmed as variants of concern on Wednesday.

The breakdown of the region's 6,933 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,425 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Health partners in Waterloo Region have administered 903,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date. So far, 91.44 per cent of the eligible population has at least one dose, while 88.43 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population, 78.74 per cent is partially vaccinated, while 76.15 per cent has two doses.

In Ontario, officials reported another 454 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average for new cases now sits at 502, up from 379 at the same point last week.

Wednesday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 604,606, including 590,641 recoveries and 9.912 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto