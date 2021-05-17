KITCHENER -- A targeted initiative to clamp down on street racing and high-risk driving behaviour in Waterloo Region resulted in 26 charges being laid, police say.

Project E.R.A.S.E., which stands for Eradicate Racing Activity on Street Everywhere, was a joint campaign between Waterloo regional police, the Ontario Provincial Police and York regional police.

On Saturday, officials say they observed an organized rally or car meet of modified vehicles on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

Police were able to disperse the rally, but organizers and attendees allegedly attempted to meet at other locations in the Waterloo region.

Officers were able to locate several of the other rallies, police say.

As part of this past weekend's Project E.R.A.S.E., 26 charges were laid, including:

Five dangerous driving

Three stunt driving

Two speeding

Two improper headlights

Two improper brake lights

Two improper muffler

Two fail to display two plates

Two operate vehicle no insurance

One race motor vehicle

One flight from police

One operate an unsafe vehicle

One operate vehicle no catalytic converter

One fail to surrender a permit

One fail to surrender an insurance card

In addition, four people were arrested and charged with other offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, racing a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Five vehicles were impounded.

The investigation into the event is ongoing. Anyone with information or who has dash-cam footage of the event is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.