26 charges laid in Waterloo Region during weekend crackdown on street racing
Images provided by Waterloo regional police following a recent street racing campaign. (May 17, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A targeted initiative to clamp down on street racing and high-risk driving behaviour in Waterloo Region resulted in 26 charges being laid, police say.
Project E.R.A.S.E., which stands for Eradicate Racing Activity on Street Everywhere, was a joint campaign between Waterloo regional police, the Ontario Provincial Police and York regional police.
On Saturday, officials say they observed an organized rally or car meet of modified vehicles on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.
Police were able to disperse the rally, but organizers and attendees allegedly attempted to meet at other locations in the Waterloo region.
Officers were able to locate several of the other rallies, police say.
As part of this past weekend's Project E.R.A.S.E., 26 charges were laid, including:
- Five dangerous driving
- Three stunt driving
- Two speeding
- Two improper headlights
- Two improper brake lights
- Two improper muffler
- Two fail to display two plates
- Two operate vehicle no insurance
- One race motor vehicle
- One flight from police
- One operate an unsafe vehicle
- One operate vehicle no catalytic converter
- One fail to surrender a permit
- One fail to surrender an insurance card
In addition, four people were arrested and charged with other offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, racing a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Five vehicles were impounded.
The investigation into the event is ongoing. Anyone with information or who has dash-cam footage of the event is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.