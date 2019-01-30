

CTV Kitchener





A fire at a Kitchener home has caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze on Wordsworth Place. One of them was taken to hospital for further treatment but was later released.

Around 25 firefighters from five stations responded to the fire at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found fire in two of the bedrooms. Later, they determined that it began in the chimney.

Officials say that things could have been a lot worse had the family not been home or awake.

The fire is not being considered suspicious.