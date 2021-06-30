KITCHENER -- Regional officials said Waterloo bylaw issued 25 court summonses to 10 people for demonstrations on King Street in May and June.

Speaking at the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Chair Karen Redman said the summonses were related to demonstrations on May 9, May 30 and June 6.

Four tickets, each worth $240, were issued to people not wearing masks. One was handed out by Grand River Transit Security at the Ainslie Street Terminal in Cambridge, one by corporate security at 140 Weber St. East and two by corporate security at 150 Main St. in Cambridge.