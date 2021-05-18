WATERLOO -- A 24-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area is facing a slew of charges after a joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking team investigation.

In a release Tuesday, police said the investigation began in April after a man allegedly obtained sexual services from the victim and solicited the sexual services for monetary compensation.

The 24 year old has been charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit, obtaining sexual services for consideration, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and failing to comply with a release order.

Officials said the victim in the investigation has been provided with a safety plan and community resources as part of the Human Trafficking Crisis Intervention program.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.