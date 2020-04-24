KITCHENER -- There were six new deaths from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region in new numbers released on the region's website on Friday morning.

All of the new deaths are residents in long-term care or retirement homes, including one death at Victoria Place Retirement Residence in Kitchener and five deaths at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener.

Friday's numbers show that 118 residents and 45 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Forest Heights, the hardest hit facility in the region.

That brings the total number of people in the region who have died from the virus to 45.

According to the update, there are also 24 new confirmed cases reported as of Friday morning.

That means there are now a total of 604 confirmed cases in Waterloo Region, up from the 582 reported on Thursday.

There are also now 216 resolved cases in the region, up from 199 resolved cases reported on Thursday.

The number of active outbreaks at long-term care homes and retirement homes has dropped to 10.

As of Thursday, the outbreak at The Village at University Gates in Waterloo was declared over.

There have been a total of 13,519 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario thus far.

There are currently 763 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario, while 7,087 others have recovered.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...