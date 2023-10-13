Kitchener

    • $234,000 worth of copper wire stolen in Clifford: OPP

    Police included photos of two people they’re calling “persons of interest”. (Submitted/OPP) Police included photos of two people they’re calling “persons of interest”. (Submitted/OPP)

    Police are hoping to identify two people after they say approximately $234,000 worth of wire was stolen from a property in Clifford.

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a white cube van was seen entering a property on Elora Street North at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 6.

    “Three unknown persons proceeded to load items into the vehicles and then left the area,” OPP said in a news release.

    Police included photos of two people they’re calling “persons of interest” and one of the vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

    OPP will continue to investigate.

    If you have information that might assist the investigation, call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

