$234,000 worth of copper wire stolen in Clifford: OPP

Police are hoping to identify two people after they say approximately $234,000 worth of wire was stolen from a property in Clifford.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a white cube van was seen entering a property on Elora Street North at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“Three unknown persons proceeded to load items into the vehicles and then left the area,” OPP said in a news release.

Police included photos of two people they’re calling “persons of interest” and one of the vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

OPP will continue to investigate.

If you have information that might assist the investigation, call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.