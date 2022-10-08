23-year-old man is facing charges related to a pair of fires in Kitchener

A Kitchener man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a business and set fire to a mattress and then later that same day, caused a car fire.

Waterloo regional police say a person entered the business, in the area of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road, around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

They allegedly set a mattress on fire before fleeing the area.

Then around 7:45 a.m., first responders were called to a car fire at another business in the same area.

Firefighters had to extinguish the flames at both scenes.

No injuries were reported to police.

They say a 23-year-old Kitchener man is facing break and enter and arson charges.