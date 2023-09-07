23-year-old man charged after weekend shooting in Hagersville

A 23-year-old man from Six Nations of the Grand River is facing several charges after a shooting over the long weekend in Hagersville.

On Sept. 2, at around 2:45 a.m., the Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a person was in a Hagersville hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is still in hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from OPP.

Over the weekend, police said one person was arrested but no charges were laid yet.

On Thursday morning, OPP said the 23-year-old is facing several charges including:

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with a Probation Order

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition, contrary to probation order (two counts)

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in court next week.