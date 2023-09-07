23-year-old man charged after weekend shooting in Hagersville

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?

During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver