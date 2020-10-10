KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one new outbreak.

The Saturday morning dashboard update by public health saw the total number of cases increase to 1,881, while 16 more resolved cases brought that total to 1,638.

There are currently 123 active cases in Waterloo Region and 120 confirmed deaths from the virus, a number that has not changed since late August. The latest death before that was in mid-July.

An outbreak has been declared at JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener, as two students have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region to seven. The other locations are: Cardinal-Léger French Catholic Elementary School, two childcare facilities, one congregate setting, a long-term care home, and a retirement home.

In Ontario, just over 800 new cases were confirmed by health officials on Saturday, down from the record numbers on Friday.

More than 3,000 people in the province have now died after contracting COVID-19, after seven new deaths were reported.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, at least five of the deaths were residents in long-term care homes. To date, 1,961 long-term care residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

Of the 3,004 deaths reported in the province, 12 were in people between the ages of 20 and 39 while 125 were between the ages of 40 and 59.

Seniors continue to be the demographic hardest hit by the disease. At least 799 people between the ages of 60 and 79 have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,067 more deaths were logged in those over the age of 80.

One person under the age of 19 has died, although it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.