Anson Place Care Centre is reporting four more resident deaths relating to COVID-19 for a total of 23.

The Hagersville long-term care facilities says the families have been notified.

The centre reports that 20 of the deaths were within their care centre and three were within their retirement residence.

The confirmed positive case count sits at 71 residents, 40 of them from the long-term care residence and 21 from the retirement residence.

In an email statement released on Friday night the organization says, “Anson Place Care Centre continues to work closely with Public Health, various provincial Ministries, and the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority to ensure all new and ongoing directives are in place to manage the current outbreak.”

The release goes on to say that all residents are isolated in their rooms and are receiving meals in their rooms.

The release also notes that residents are having their temperature checked at least twice daily.

Anson Place officials say staff are being screened on entry and departure and are wearing PPEs at all times.



