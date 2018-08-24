

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have announced that a 22-year-old man has been arrested Friday in connection to the June death of a Kitchener man.

66-year-old Ronald Chandler was found dead inside his Courtland Avenue East home on June 18 around 8:45 p.m.

Police say he had been stabbed.

The one lead police did have is a man seen in the area at the time Chandler’s death was reported.

He was seen on surveillance video at the intersection of Walton Avenue and Courtland Avenue East around 8 p.m. of that day.

22-year-old Jeremy Winnan of Kitchener is now facing charges in relation to Chandler's death. Police believe he is the man pictured in the photos.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to a body.

Police say the suspect and Chandler were not known to each other.

Winnan briefly appeared in a Kitchener courtroom Friday to hear his charges and a court order that listed more than a dozen names of who he is not allowed to contact, as they are witnesses in the investigation.

He will remain in custody and is expected to appear via video during his next court hearing on September 21.