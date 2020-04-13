KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported another 22 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases has now jumped from 133 to 155.

The number of fatal cases remains unchanged at three.

The most recent death was reported on Saturday and has only been identified as a Wellington County man in his 70s.

Nine long-term care and retirement homes in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have also been dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, like many other communities across Canada.

The latest facility added to list is the Caressant Care home on Queen Street in Fergus.