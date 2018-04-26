Featured
21-year-old woman arrested in connection with Seagram Drive stabbing: police
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Police say a fight broke out between two groups on Seagram Drive and a man was allegedly stabbed.
They say he was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.
Police say a 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.