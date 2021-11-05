21 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported another 21 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Twenty of the cases were linked to Thursday, while one is from a previous reporting period.

The latest cases bring the region's total caseload to 20,198 cases, including 19,760 recoveries and 305 deaths. There are 128 active cases in the region.

There are 10 people receiving treatment in local hospitals for COVID-19, including three people in area ICUs.

Testing partners have performed 625,786 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's test positivity rate sits at 1.9 per cent, with a reproductive rate of 1.0.

The breakdown of the region's 6,809 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,301 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

There have been 899,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Waterloo Region to date. So far, 91.22 per cent of the eligible 12+ population has received at least one dose, and 88.05 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population, 78.55 per cent have received one dose and 75.82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province reported another 563 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Ontario's seven-day average is now at 404, up from 438 last week.

Friday's update brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 602,087, including 588,796 recoveries and 9,896 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto