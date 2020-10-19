KITCHENER -- Provincial police are looking for information after nearly two dozen ducks were stolen from a property in Norfolk County last week.

The incident was reported to police on Friday just before 10 a.m. at a property on Concession 3. Officials say 21 ducks were stolen from the property some time over night. There were seven Ancona ducks, six Cayuga, four Crested and four Rouen ducks stolen, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.