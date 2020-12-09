KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases in an outbreak at Guelph's Cargill meat packaging plant has grown to 21, according to the union representing its workers.

UFCW Canada confirmed the outbreak to CTV News Kitchener on Friday, saying eight employees had tested positive for the disease. There are now 21 positive cases, the union says.

A number of employees have been told to self-isolate, the union says.