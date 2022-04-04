$20K worth of tools and equipment stolen from Guelph business

Police are investigating after an estimated $20,000 worth of wire and equipment was stolen from a Guelph business over the weekend.

Guelph police said on Saturday morning, they were called to a business in the area of Downey Road and Hanlon Creek Boulevard after six shipping containers were broken into.

According to a news release, unknown suspects cut through heavy padlocks to gain entry into the containers.

Police said they don’t know how many suspects were involved, but believe a vehicle was used in order to transport the large amount of items stolen.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.