Hundreds of Brantford-area students have been suspended from school, and will only be allowed back once public health officials have proof that the students have received all required vaccinations.

The Brant County Health Unit says suspension orders for 152 elementary school students and 57 secondary school students took effect Thursday.

All suspended students were born in either 2001 or 2010. Ruth Gratton, the health unit’s manager of clinic services, says the number of students suspended over such issues has decreased steadily since the first year of suspensions.

“We’re encouraged that this continued decrease means that out community takes immunization seriously,” Gratton said in a press release.

“Immunizations are important so students can be protected from many serious diseases that could spread easily in schools.”

Students who have not received their required vaccinations can arrange appointments through their doctor or by calling the health unit at 519-753-4937 ext. 451.