The Canadian Hockey League announced the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game has been rescheduled for March 23 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The Top Prospects Game features the top NHL Draft eligible talent from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 2, before being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We are very excited to be able to get this game back on the CHL's 2022 calendar," said CHL president Dan MacKenzie in a press release. "It is very important that our top draft-eligible players get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this event for the NHL scouts and our passionate fans in Kitchener."

Next month's installment marks the 14th time the OHL will serve as event host and the first time the event returns to The Aud since 2003.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game," said Joe Birch, chief operating officer and governor of the Kitchener Rangers. "This will be a great event for the participating plyers, the Waterloo Region, and our hockey club. We look forward to welcoming all fans from across Ontario to the 'Aud' on March 23."

The Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton in January of 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3.

Since the its' introduction in 1996, the event has featured 15 first overall picks in the NHL Draft, including:

Alexis Lafreniere (2020)

Nico Hischier (2017)

Connor McDavid (2015)

Aaron Ekblad (2014)

Nathan MacKinnon (2013)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011)

Taylor Hall (2010)

John Tavares (2009)

Steven Stamkos (2008)

Patrick Kane (2007)

Marc-Andre Fleury (2003)

Rick Nash (2002)

Vincent Lecavalier (1998)

Joe Thornton (1997)

Chris Phillips (1996)

Information on ticket packages can be found on the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game website.