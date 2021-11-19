$200K worth of SUVs stolen from Guelph dealership

KITCHENER -

Guelph police say more than $200,000 worth of SUVs were stolen from a dealership this week.

Police said the general manager of a dealership on Woodlawn Road West reported three Infinity vehicles were missing from the lot. The vehicles are a white 2022 Infiniti QX80, a black 2022 Infiniti QX80 and a blue 2021 Infiniti QX80, all of which are worth around $70,000.

The thefts remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.