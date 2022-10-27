20-year-old ATV driver dead after crash with school bus in Norwich Township

A collision between an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and school bus has left one person dead.

On Thursday, members of the Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a crash on Highway 59, just north of Airport Road in Norwich Township.

“The lone occupant of the ATV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, was later pronounced deceased. There were no injuries reported to any of the occupants of the school bus,” OPP said in a news release.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Hunter of Norwich Township.

Roads were closed for the investigation, however, have since been re-opened and the investigation is ongoing.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video in the area that may have captured the collision, to call 1-888-310-1122.