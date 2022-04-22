20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
Officers first responded to a report on Tuesday of firearms being improperly stored at an apartment building in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive.
A search warrant was conducted at a unit in the building and resulted in the seizure of the vests, ammo, and weapons. Police say some of the weapons are replicas.
A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, a weapon, ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a weapon. More charges are pending, according to police.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
On Earth Day, climate activists rally against fossil fuels
Climate change campaigners kicked off a wave of protests for Earth Day on Friday, pushing demands such as an immediate halt to European imports of Russian oil and gas and an end to building fossil fuel infrastructure.
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
London
-
Wardsville explosion deemed arson
OPP in Southwest Middlesex are investigating a house explosion in the municipality last month.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights fall in Game 1 to Kitchener
Knights fall to Rangers in Game 1
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Windsor
-
Weekly high-risk COVID-19 case rate increases, hospitalizations remain unchanged: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the weekly high-risk COVID-19 case rate continues to increase, but the hospitalizations remain unchanged.
-
Playoff tracker: Windsor Spitfires beat Sarnia Sting 3-0 in Game 1
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Barrie
-
OPP clock driver going 80 km/h over the speed limit in Oro-Medonte
A driver is accused of stunt driving for speeding 80 km/h over the speed limit in Oro-Medonte, according to police.
-
Earth Day events around our region
Earth Day events will be happening across Simcoe County and Muskoka on Friday.
-
Homicide victim identified after body pulled from Bradford canal
South Simcoe Police have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Bradford canal on Friday in the area of Canal and Simcoe roads.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
New First Nation gas bar on Hwy. 69 offers big savings
Shawanaga First Nation, about 30 kilometres north of Parry Sound, recently opened a new gas bar, variety store and cannabis shop on Highway 69 and is already planning to expand the facility to include a food court.
-
Driver charged for going 156 km/h on Hwy. 69
A 20-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after cops clocked them going 156 km/h on Highway 69, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' motorcycle convoy expected to roll through Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers continue to prepare for the planned demonstration by "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in the downtown area on April 29 and 30.
-
Section of the Transitway permanently closing in Ottawa's west end for LRT
The city of Ottawa says the Transitway will permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations on Sunday for construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to plant 800 million trees if elected
The Ontario Liberal Party is promising that the province would plant 800 million trees if the party wins the June 2 election.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur's passing compels condolences from across the hockey world
Condolences are pouring in for the family of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70. Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer after a white spot was discovered in September 2019.
-
Fifth case of avian flu appears, the second within one Eastern Townships area
According to veterinarian Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt of the University of Montreal, the type of bird flu found in the Eastern Townships is highly infectious, representing the highest-risk strain ever to confront Quebec farmers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government releases plan to address challenges in ailing health system
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has released its plan for the province's health-care system that outlines six broad areas for improvement.
-
N.B. child, youth advocate says proper evidence wasn't provided before lifting mask mandate in schools: report
The office of the Child, Youth and Seniors' Advocate filed a report with New Brunswick's legislative assembly Friday, outlining eight recommendations aimed at improving the safety and quality of school environments for children.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Chiefs’ Organization to take over downtown Hudson’s Bay building, will feature hundreds of housing units
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Teacher at Pointe-des-Chênes school arrested: school division
According to a letter to parents from the Franco-Manitoban School Division, which was obtained by CTV News, a teacher from Pointe-des-Chênes school was arrested.
Calgary
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Calgary real estate booming as demand greatly exceeds supply: CREB
The Calgary Real Estate Board has released its first quarter report and the findings will likely come as little surprise for those struggling to find a home to buy in a sellers' market.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to double digits
We're heading into a warm weekend, which is something we haven't had for a while. Double-digit daytime highs and light wind for a few days in Edmonton and area.
-
McDavid says Oilers 'confident' ahead of clash with Avalanche
While the Edmonton Oilers continue to build momentum with the playoffs approaching, the Colorado Avalanche figure to start working on a similar concept as the teams get set to meet at Edmonton on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Vancouver
-
Invictus Games to feature winter sports for 1st time when Vancouver, Whistler host in 2025
A new-look Invictus Games is coming to Vancouver and Whistler, featuring winter adaptive sports for the first time.
-
Is construction, forestry too dangerous for young people? B.C. government asks for feedback
The B.C. government is asking for public feedback on what jobs are hazardous for young people and should be considered for age regulation in the province.
-
B.C. farmer plows under 'dream' crop, worries he won't be able to start over after catastrophic flood
A farmer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley who was forced to plow under a beloved crop after his farm flooded, destroying his crops and his home, is worried it could happen again.