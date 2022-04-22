20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.

Officers first responded to a report on Tuesday of firearms being improperly stored at an apartment building in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive.

A search warrant was conducted at a unit in the building and resulted in the seizure of the vests, ammo, and weapons. Police say some of the weapons are replicas.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, a weapon, ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a weapon. More charges are pending, according to police.