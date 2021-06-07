KITCHENER -- A two-year-old boy has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Officials posted about the crash in the area of Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive around 9 a.m.

Police at the scene told CTV Kitchener the crash happened at 8:50 a.m. The boy was hit by a grey minivan near a bus shelter.

Officials added the driver has fully cooperated.

The boy was with his family at the time of the crash, police said, and he's been taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Victoria Street South between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue remains closed while officers investigate.