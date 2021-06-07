Advertisement
2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police respond to a crash in Kitchener (Carmen Wong / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A two-year-old boy has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Kitchener on Monday morning.
Officials posted about the crash in the area of Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive around 9 a.m.
Police at the scene told CTV Kitchener the crash happened at 8:50 a.m. The boy was hit by a grey minivan near a bus shelter.
Officials added the driver has fully cooperated.
The boy was with his family at the time of the crash, police said, and he's been taken to an out-of-region hospital.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
Victoria Street South between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue remains closed while officers investigate.