2-year-old girl drowns in residential swimming pool: WRPS
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 1:31PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- A two-year-old girl drowned in a residential swimming pool in Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police said they were called to the area of Speedsville Road around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No other information will be released, police said.