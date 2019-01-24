Featured
2 year investigation leads to sexual assault, incest charges
A male is facing 25 charges following a two-year-long sexual assault investigation.
Police first received the report on Jan. 23, 2017.
According to police, the alleged incidents happened between 2010 and 2014.
As a result of the investigation, the Norfolk County OPP has arrested and charged a male with five counts each of the following:
- Sexual assault
- Incest with a person under 16
- Sexual interference with a person under 16
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16
- Indecent exposure to a person under 16
Police say the accused is being held in custody until he is due in court on Jan. 25.
No identifying information other than his sex was provided.