A male is facing 25 charges following a two-year-long sexual assault investigation.

Police first received the report on Jan. 23, 2017.

According to police, the alleged incidents happened between 2010 and 2014.

As a result of the investigation, the Norfolk County OPP has arrested and charged a male with five counts each of the following:

Sexual assault

Incest with a person under 16

Sexual interference with a person under 16

Invitation to sexual touching under 16

Indecent exposure to a person under 16

Police say the accused is being held in custody until he is due in court on Jan. 25.

No identifying information other than his sex was provided.