

CTV Kitchener





Two Kitchener men are facing charges after allegedly racing down a Kitchener street at more than double the speed limit.

Waterloo Regional Police say the men were stopped shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on King Street East near Charles Street East.

The speed limit on King is 50 km/h. According to police, one vehicle was tracked at 114 km/h and the other at 109 km/h.

The men, aged 48 and 20, have been charged with street racing and speeding.