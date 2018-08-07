Featured
2-vehicle crash sends two women to hospital: police
Two women were sent to hospital after a truck and minivan collided near Elora (Marta Czurylowicz/ CTV Kitchener).
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 3:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 7, 2018 3:24PM EDT
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. near Elora.
Police say a truck and a minivan collided on Side Road 5 and Gerrie Road.
The two women, who were the sole occupants of the van, were taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.
There were two kids, a man and two dogs in the truck that had a trailer hitch on it.
No one in the truck was hurt.
Police continue to investigate, and say that charges are pending.