Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. near Elora.

Police say a truck and a minivan collided on Side Road 5 and Gerrie Road.

The two women, who were the sole occupants of the van, were taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.

There were two kids, a man and two dogs in the truck that had a trailer hitch on it.

No one in the truck was hurt.

Police continue to investigate, and say that charges are pending.