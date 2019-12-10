WOOLWICH -- A two-vehicle crash north of Elmira sent one person to hospital Monday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency teams responded just before 6:00pm.

According to police one car was traveling west on Sandy Hills Drive and the other was going south on Arthur Street north.

Officials say the driver on Sandy Hills Drive failed to yield causing the collision.

One driver was charged with careless driving.

The male who went to hospital had non-life threatening injuries according to police.

The intersection had to be closed for a few hours to investigate.