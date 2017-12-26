Featured
2-vehicle crash causes light standard to be knocked down
The intersection at Highland Road and Patricia Avenue was closed majority of the day after a two-vehicle crash that happened around 10 a.m.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 3:37PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2017 5:35PM EST
Police are searching for a second vehicle involved in a collision that shut down an intersection for hours on Tuesday.
Police said they are looking for a suspect that fled the scene.
There are no injuries at this time and it is still unclear what caused the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic detachment or Crime Stoppers.
WRPS want to let members of the public to know the intersection at Highland Rd W/Patricia Av Kit will be closed to traffic for approx. 8 hrs. Hydro trucks are on scene doing work.— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) December 26, 2017