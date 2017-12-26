

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for a second vehicle involved in a collision that shut down an intersection for hours on Tuesday.

The intersection at Highland Road and Patricia Avenue was closed majority of the day after a two-vehicle crash that happened around 10 a.m.

Police said they are looking for a suspect that fled the scene.

There are no injuries at this time and it is still unclear what caused the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic detachment or Crime Stoppers.

