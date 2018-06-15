

CTV Kitchener





A pair of tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario during a windy, stormy afternoon.

Environment Canada says the stronger of the tornadoes, initially believed to be an EF-1, was actually an EF-2 with maximum winds of approximately 180 km/h.

That tornado touched down in areas near Waterford and Jarvis, uprooting multiple trees and destroying barns.

Other reports of damage included tree branches becoming embedded in the roof of a home, a porch collapsing and a flagpole being snapped in half.

The tornado’s path is estimated as being 500 metres wide at its peak. Authorities say the tornado touched down intermittently over 32 kilometres.

Additionally, Environment Canada says, an EF-0 tornado – the weakest classification of tornado – touched down near Norwich.

There were no reports of damage in that area, but video evidence was cited as confirmation that one had in fact occurred.