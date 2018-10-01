

CTV Kitchener





Both drivers were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious head-on crash on Governors Road.

Police said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The investigation found that one vehicle was travelling eastbound on Governors Road and collided with another vehicle that was travelling westbound.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

Governors Road was closed between St. George Road and Bethel Church Road for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.