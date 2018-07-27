Featured
2 taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Woolwich
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Bridge Street East between Hollinger Crescent and Ebycrest Road.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 11:13PM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Woolwich on Friday night.
Police said the car left the roadway and hit a hydro pole, landing in the ditch.
There is no word yet on what caused the collision or if charges will be laid.
The road will remain closed as police investigate.