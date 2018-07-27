

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Woolwich on Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Bridge Street East between Hollinger Crescent and Ebycrest Road.

Police said the car left the roadway and hit a hydro pole, landing in the ditch.

There is no word yet on what caused the collision or if charges will be laid.

The road will remain closed as police investigate.