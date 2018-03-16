Two people were taken to local hospital with unknown injuries following a five-vehicle collision in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Allen Street and Weber Street just before 4 p.m.

“Five vehicles involved, three of them with extensive damage,” said Sgt. Shawn Mundell of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

A stretch of Weber Street, between Erb Street and Union Street, was closed during rush hour.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Police are investigating and are anticipating the road to be closed for several hours.