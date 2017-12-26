

CTV Kitchener





Police released photos of the suspects involved in the theft of an ATM from a bank in Brant.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the RBC on Oakland Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The thieves stole the ATM and did extensive damage to the building in the process.

The ATM was found a short distance away with no cash inside. Police said that in the process of removing the cash, dye packs were released, that potentially got on the money or the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.