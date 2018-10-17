

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Ranger right winger Reid Valade, defenceman Donovan Sebrango, and Guelph Storm defenceman Zack Terry have been named to Canada’s roster for the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

They will represent their country at the tournament beginning November 3 in St. John and Quispamsis, New Brunswick.

Sixty-six players have been selected to Canada’s roster which will be divided into three teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White.

Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States are also competing.

Storm defenceman Daniil Chayka was selected to Russia’s team.